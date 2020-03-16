Bail Pleas Rejected, Navlakha & Teltumbde Get 3 Weeks to Surrender

Mehta pointed out that the Bombay HC had refused to quash the FIR against Navlakha and Teltumbde, making observations that there was enough evidence for a prima facie case against them.

The apex court bench of Justices Arun Mishra and MR Shah agreed that the material seemed sufficient to satisfy a prima facie case, and so anticipatory bail could not be granted.

Attempts to go into the details of the documents were rejected as there was no charge sheet bringing these evidences on record, as yet, and the judges wanted to ensure the investigation could be carried out.

Although the Solicitor General sought to ensure Navlakha and Teltumbde could be arrested as soon as their interim protection from arrest ends on 16 March, the judges decided to give the accused three weeks to surrender.