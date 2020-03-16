Bail Pleas Rejected, Navlakha & Teltumbde Get 3 Weeks to Surrender
The Supreme Court on Monday, 16 March, rejected the anticipatory bail pleas filed by academics and activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde, and directed them to surrender to the NIA within three weeks.
The two are among the several academics, activists and lawyers accused of instigating the Bhima Koregaon violence on 1 January 2018. A subsequent FIR also claimed the accused were Maoists and were engaging in anti-national activities, leading to charges under the UAPA being added.
The case was being investigated by the Pune Police, but after the new government in Maharashtra indicated it was going to review the case, it was transferred to the NIA.
What Happened at the Hearing?
Senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal represented the accused, arguing that there was no prima facie case against them, and that there was no evidence that tied them to the Bhima Koregaon violence, or proved they were members of any banned Maoist organisations.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the NIA, argued that there was sufficient evidence, including documents recovered from the computer of one of the other accused, Rona Wilson, to indicate their involvement.
Mehta pointed out that the Bombay HC had refused to quash the FIR against Navlakha and Teltumbde, making observations that there was enough evidence for a prima facie case against them.
The apex court bench of Justices Arun Mishra and MR Shah agreed that the material seemed sufficient to satisfy a prima facie case, and so anticipatory bail could not be granted.
Attempts to go into the details of the documents were rejected as there was no charge sheet bringing these evidences on record, as yet, and the judges wanted to ensure the investigation could be carried out.
Although the Solicitor General sought to ensure Navlakha and Teltumbde could be arrested as soon as their interim protection from arrest ends on 16 March, the judges decided to give the accused three weeks to surrender.
