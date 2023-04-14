ED Files FEMA Case Against BBC: What This Means & What Next For The Media House

Put very simply, FEMA is a law that controls the flow of foreign currency across Indian borders. The government brought in the FEMA in 1999 to replace the erstwhile, more stringent Foreign Exchange Regulations Act (FERA), under which those accused could be sent to jail.

Though the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), is the overall controlling authority under the act, the responsibility for its enforcement lies with the ED.

While the case against BBC was registered two weeks ago, the central agency has so far questioned six employees from the company, asked executives to record their statements and has called for relevant documents, news agency PTI reported.

Previously, at the time of the ‘survey’ in February, the I-T department had pulled up the media house for “non-compliance with transfer pricing rules."

Even then, tax experts had pointed out that a ‘survey’ involving search and seizure was unnecessary for transfer pricing rule violations. To know more about what transfer pricing rules are and why experts had questioned the I-T department’s move, read this piece.