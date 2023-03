According to the rules, no foreign lawyer or law firm will be able to practice in India without registering with the BCI. This, however, will not apply to lawyers and firms coming to India on a ‘fly in and fly out basis’ for giving legal advice to a client on international legal issues.

But neither can these lawyers/firms cannot have an office in India, nor can their practice exceed 60 days in 12 months. The registration fee for a foreign lawyer is USD 25,000 and for a law firm, it goes up to $50,000.