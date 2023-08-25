Are Women Unleashing ‘Legal Terrorism’ By ‘Misusing’ the Anti-Cruelty Law?

While quashing two criminal complaints filed by a wife against her husband and in-laws, the Calcutta High Court observed on Monday, 21 August, that women are engaging in “legal terrorism,” by “misusing” Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (which criminalises cruelty against a woman by her husband or his family.)

After the court concluded that the medical evidence on record and the witness statements did not corroborate with the wife’s version, it went on to add:

“The legislature has enacted the provision of Section 498A to strike out the dowry menace from the society. But it is observed in several cases that by misusing of said provision new legal terrorism is unleashed.”

The Calcutta High Court judgment is only the latest in a debate which has raged on for years – do women ‘misuse’ the anti-cruelty law?