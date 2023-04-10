HC Refuses To Quash Case Against Man Accused of Objectionable Post on Lord Shiva

As per the order, Asif, the accused, has been booked under Sections 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race…etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) of the IPC and Section 66 (Computer-related offences) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.



However, it remains unclear how Section 66 of the IT Act was attracted, given that the section penalises “computer related offences” mentioned under Section 43 of the Act, which include offences such as damaging the computer, stealing source codes or deleting/altering the information stored. Find the full list of Section 43 offences here.