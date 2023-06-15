'Evil Consequences': Allahabad HC Puts Interim Stay on Al Jazeera Docu

The Allahabad High Court has temporarily restrained Al Jazeera from telecasting, broadcasting or releasing the documentary titled "India....Who lit the Fuse?" in India ''considering the evil consequences'' that it might have.

The case: The court's interim stay came in response to a petition filed by Sudhir Kumar, who, according to the order copy "claims to be a public spirited person and a social activist."

Kumar has alleged in the petition that if the documentary is released/broadcast it "is likely to create hatred amongst different religious denominations and thereby destroy the secular fabric of the Indian State."

"The Film also has the potential to create social unrest and disturb public order, decency and morality," the petition added.

What is the documentary about? Although there is little clarity on what the documentary is about, the order says," As per the petitioner, he has reliably learnt from print and social media reports that the Film portrays Muslim minority of living with a sense of fear and presents a disruptive narrative creating a sense of public hatred, which is far from reality."

So, what now? The High Court has directed the Union government to ensure that the film is not broadcast unless it has been examined by authorities.

The Court has given the liberty to the Union of India, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Central Board of Film Certification as well as Al Jazeera to file their responses in the case by 6 July.