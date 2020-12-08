AG Venugopal ‘Fed Up’ With Contempt Requests (So Why Grant Them?)

The comics and jokes by the two of them were not delicate: they called out the Supreme Court for its alacrity in granting bail to Arnab Goswami while failing to do so for other journalists in no uncertain terms.

From Kamra’s image of the apex court building tinted saffron with an RSS flag on it, to Taneja’s drawing of the court building titled ‘Sanghi Court of India’, no punches were pulled, and no illusions left about their ideas about the court’s proclivities.

The Attorney General’s problem with posts like this is that they are “extreme cases where there is a deliberate attempt to denigrate the SC or its judges with derogatory posts” and dare the court to take action against them.