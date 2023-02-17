Adani Row|SC Rejects Govt's Sealed Cover Report: What Happened In Court?

Where did expert committee suggestions come from? Last week, the bench, while seeking suggestions from the Centre and SEBI, had proposed the forming of an expert committee to suggest ways to strengthen the regulatory framework and protect the interests of Indian investors.

The centre had then agreed to the court's suggestion on forming an expert committee but had requested the top court that the committee be formed in a way that doesn't convey to foreign and domestic investors that there are inadequacies in the regulatory framework.

The court reserved its judgment on Friday and said that it would instead appoint a committee on its own to avoid the impression that it is a government appointed committee.

Top court rebukes centre again: The Court also did not take too kindly to the government's submission that there was no impact of the report on the market.