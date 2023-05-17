Abortion Is Legal But How Many Indians Can Really Access It? This Report Answers

1. The law (Section 3(4) of the MTP Act) mandates the consent of a guardian for medically terminating a minor’s pregnancy.

“However, the requirement to obtain guardian consent may also act as a deterrent against approaching RMPs, particularly in light of the taboo surrounding adolescent sexuality, thereby increasing the likelihood of adolescents resorting to unsafe and illegal abortions,” the report adds.

2. Under the POCSO act, reporting of sexual encounters, including consensual sex, involving adolescents is mandatory. Not reporting it may result in six months of imprisonment and/or the imposition of a fine.

“Although this reporting requirement is intended to prosecute sexual abuse, it effectively acts as a barrier to the rights of adolescents to seek safe and legal abortion. This reporting requirement introduces a chilling effect on the ability of an adolescent to seek safe and legal abortion services,” the report points out.

3. Pertinently, while the POCSO Act was introduced to criminalise sexual assault, sexual harassment, and pornography against all persons below the age of 18, it does not account for consensual sexual relationships, and consent is therefore deemed irrelevant in determining liability. This has been noted by the top court, as well

“Sex with a person below the age of 18 years is statutory rape under the POCSO Act and, therefore, consensual relationships between adolescents are criminalised,” the report says.

This example in the manual illustrates this: