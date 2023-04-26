Aaradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi HC: Why is the 11-Year-Old Suing YouTube Channels?

Actor Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan has moved the Delhi High court against several Youtube channels for spreading misleading news about her.

During the hearing, the court appeared not only taken aback by the misleading information published about the 11-year-old, but it also reportedly pulled up YouTube for not acting against the content creators who started this.

The minor has filed a petition, seeking Rs 20 crore in damages from the channels in question but: