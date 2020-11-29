UP: 1st Case Under Anti-Conversion Law Filed, Accused Absconding

The Uttar Pradesh Police have lodged their first case at the Deorania police station in the district under the anti-conversion law recently passed by the Yogi government based on the complaint of a 20-year-old woman’s father in Bareilly.

The case has been filed against a 22-year old college student, Owais Ahmed, on Saturday, 28 November, under Section 3/5 of the Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act along with Sections 504 (breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

SP (Rural) Bareilly Sansar Singh told The Logical Indian that, "The accused has been booked under 504, 506 IPC and Section 3/5 of the new anti-conversion law for trying to forcibly convert a girl to Islam."