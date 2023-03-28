'144 Has Been Imposed': This Report Indicates How Often Delhi Uses Sec 144 & Why

"What is happening to all the data? How long is the data being stored for? Is anybody checking if the data is being deleted?"

Meanwhile, Bhandari and Sekhri talked about the statutory overlaps created by the use of Section 144, despite the existence of other and perhaps more suitable legislations.

Commenting on the use of Section 144 to enable internet shutdown, Bhandari noted that "the Supreme Court has somewhat made it clear, in Anuradha Bhasin vs Union of India that Section 144 should not be used for this purpose."

Meanwhile, Sekhri pointed out how Section 144 was being used in cyber cafe-related matters, despite the IT Act's capacity to squarely deal with those.

So, when two provisions exist to deal with one purpose, Sekhri asked: "Are there two sets of registers that the authorities are maintaining? Are they doubling the exercise."

"Further research should look into that," he said.

John also criticised the use of Section 144 to curtail a citizen's right to protest. "144 cannot be routine. And unless exceptional circumstances, it cannot be used to curb your protest," she said.