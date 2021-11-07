La Nina & Stubble Burning: Chilly Winters, Worse Air Quality to Hit North India

As was expected, this year too, Diwali ended with air quality monitors across Delhi and several other cities in North India flashing PM 2.5 levels of 999 – the highest these monitors can display.

But recent reports tell us that winters this year will be colder and all meteorological conditions will align for air quality levels to worsen. This would largely be caused by a phenomenon called La Nina, which has been triggered by climate change.

With dipping temperatures, the threat of a vicious smog circle looms large for north-western plains ahead of this season. Experts have warned to exercise extra caution this season as weather conditions cannot be controlled, but emissions can.