How a COVID Positive Devotee Infected Fellow Travellers at Kumbh

Thirty residents of Kherua village from Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh had embarked on their 12-day pilgrimage to the holy Kumbh mela in Haridwar, one of the largest human gatherings on the planet.

Thirty others from neighbouring villages soon joined them. This entourage was on the two-day long, 900 km bus journey from Vidisha to Haridwar.

But midway the pilgrims were taken aback by a COVID scare. This is how a co-passenger who was in the same bus, narrated the incident to The Quint.