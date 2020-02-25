Bhima-Koregaon Case: Inquiry Panel to Summon Sharad Pawar

As per the application, at the press meet Pawar alleged that right-wing activists Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide had created a "different" atmosphere in Koregaon-Bhima, located on outskirts of Pune city, and its vicinity.

"In the same press conference, Mr Pawar also alleges that the role of Pune city police commissioner is doubtful and must be investigated. These statements are within the purview of the terms of reference of this commission and therefore, they are relevant," Shinde said the plea.

The applicant said he has reasons to believe Pawar has relevant and additional information, apart from what he has already shared in his earlier affidavit filed before the panel regarding the violence and other related matters. Pawar filed the affidavit before the commission on 8 October 2018.

The commission is headed by former Bombay High Court Chief Justice J N Patel. Former Maharashtra chief secretary Sumit Mullick is the other member of the judicial panel. The commission was set up when the BJP was in power in Maharashtra. Pawar's party is now a key constituent in the Shiv Sena-led government in the state.