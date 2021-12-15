K'taka Police Arrest 2 PFI Members in Stabbing Case, Protests Rock Uppinangady

The Karnataka Police, on 14 December, detained three Popular Front of India (PFI) members in Uppinangady in connection with a stabbing case. While arrests were recorded in the case of two, one was released later.

The three PFI members have been identified as Zakaria Kodippadi, Mohammad Mustafa, and Hameed Majestic.

Speaking to The Quint, Superintendent of Police Dakshina Kannada district said, "While Hamid was let off, the other two were produced before the magistrate and later sent into judicial custody."

Hamid was released on Section 410 of the CRPC and has been asked to cooperate for further investigation, the SP added.