K'taka Police Arrest 2 PFI Members in Stabbing Case, Protests Rock Uppinangady
The two PFI members have been identified as-Zakaria Kodippadi and Mohammad Mustafa.
The Karnataka Police, on 14 December, detained three Popular Front of India (PFI) members in Uppinangady in connection with a stabbing case. While arrests were recorded in the case of two, one was released later.
The three PFI members have been identified as Zakaria Kodippadi, Mohammad Mustafa, and Hameed Majestic.
Speaking to The Quint, Superintendent of Police Dakshina Kannada district said, "While Hamid was let off, the other two were produced before the magistrate and later sent into judicial custody."
Hamid was released on Section 410 of the CRPC and has been asked to cooperate for further investigation, the SP added.
PFI Calls for Protest
Following the arrest, several PFI supporters gathered outside the Uppinangady police station demanding release of remaining members in custody.
The stabbing incident was reported on 6 December.
“The detained members need to be interrogated for investigation. All those protesting outside the police station were asked to maintain law and order. They were informed about the restrictions and violations multiple times,” the SP said.
The PFI supporters started protesting in the morning and dispersed after Section 144 was imposed at around 7 pm on Tuesday.
Many suffered injuries during the protest, including police personnel, however, the police has said that the number of those injured still remain unconfirmed.
Meanwhile, the PFI has accused the police of resorting to "unprovoked attacks" after a peaceful protest by its members.
The members called the arrest “unjust”.
PFI’s State General Secretary Nasir Pasha has called for a statewide protest on Wednesday, 16 December to condemn the 'police brutality' on its members.
