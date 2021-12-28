Karnataka Government Orders Private Hospitals Not to Reuse Vials Once Opened

Earlier in June this year, the government had advised vaccinators to mention the date and time of opening of each vial.

The Centre had also said that the vials be used or discarded within 4 hours of opening.

"Vaccine manufacturing takes a lot of time and the demand for these exceed the supply many times. Thus it is important to monitor and ensure that the precious tools to address the pandemic is should be used optimally and judiciously," the Centre had stated in a directive.