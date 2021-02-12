Jan Retail Inflation Declines To 4.06%, Vegetables Get Cheaper

Low food prices dragged India’s sequential retail price inflation lower in January 2021.

Low food prices, especially those of vegetables and cereals, dragged India's sequential retail price inflation lower in January 2021.

Sequentially, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which gauges the retail price inflation, declined to 4.06 percent from 4.59 percent, reported in December 2020.

Besides, the data furnished by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that CPI Urban declined to 5.06 percent in January from 5.19 percent in December.

The CPI Rural fell to 3.23 percent last month from 4.07 percent in December 2020. As per the data, the Consumer Food Price Index decreased to 1.89 percent last month from 3.41 percent in December. The CFPI readings measure the changes in retail prices of food products.

