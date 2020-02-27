‘J&K Was, Is & Shall Forever Remain an Integral Part’: India at UN

Jammu and Kashmir "was, is and shall forever" remain an integral part of India, a top Indian diplomat asserted at the UN Human Rights Council's meeting on Wednesday, 26 February, a day after Pakistan sought the international community's intervention on the Kashmir issue.

Speaking at the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council which is being held in Switzerland from February 24 to March 20, Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West), the Ministry of External Affairs, described Pakistan as the "epicentre of global terrorism".

He called for decisive action against those who direct, control, fund and shelter terrorists, in an obvious reference to Pakistan, which is accused by its neighbours of providing safe havens to terror groups.