Markets Crash on Coronavirus Fears, Investors Lose Nearly Rs 7L Cr

Investor wealth plummeted by nearly Rs 7 lakh crore on Monday, 9 March, as equity markets crashed tracking global equity sell-off amid mounting fears of an economic slowdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Market capitalisation (m-cap) of the BSE-listed companies saw a massive decline after the Sensex plunged over 2,467 points during the day, the 30-share index settled 1,941.67 points or 5.17 per cent lower at 35,634.95.

Likewise, the NSE Nifty slumped 538 points or 4.90 percent to close at 10,451.45.