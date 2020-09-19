‘A Tragic Soap Opera’: Foreign Media On Indian TV’s SSR Obsession

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on 14 June 2020. It has been over three months since then, and several Indian TV news channels have turned the tragic death into a primetime debate almost on a daily basis. Issues like the ongoing pandemic, shrinking of the economy or the border tension with China took a back seat as the Bollywood star’s death became the national obsession.

The international media, too, took note of the actor’s death and reported on it in June. But that’s where their coverage stopped until the media frenzy over the issue caught their attention in September.