International Commercial Flights Restricted Till 31 July: DGCA

DGCA, in a circular on 3 July, has extended stay on commercial international flights till 31 July.

Updated03 Jul 2020, 10:02 AM IST
News
Days after the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced a restriction on scheduled international commercial flights till 15 July, it has extended it for another 16 days, till 31 July.

However, it has also added that some international scheduled services on selected routes may be permitted by the authorities on a case to case basis.

In the circular issued by DGCA on 3 July, the government says except cargo operators and flights specifically approved by DGCA, all other commercial international flights won't run till the end of July.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

