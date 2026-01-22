Interfaith Couple Hacked to Death in UP's Moradabad, Woman's Brothers Arrested

In a case of alleged honor killing, a young Muslim man, Mohammad Arman and his partner, a Hindu woman, Kajal Saini were tied up and hacked to death by the woman's brothers in Umri village of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. Saini's brothers Rinku Saini and Satish Saini are among the main accused.

Their bodies were found behind a temple on the outskirts of the village after police investigated the case.

Arman, was reportedly working in Saudi Arabia and had been living in Moradabad for the past few months.

During this time, he met Kajal and the two started a relationship. Kajal's brothers were brothers were opposed to the interfaith relationship and asked her to end it, as per reports.