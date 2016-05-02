Infographic: Dadasaheb Phalke, the Man Who Reinvented Storytelling

The next time you escape into a larger-than-life story, riotous with colour and sound, think of Dadasaheb Phalke.

Our film industry, the peacock-hued behemoth that has a nation of over a billion in thrall, a dreaming creature with star-dust eyes; it’s impossible to say what shape this outsized carnival would have taken today had Phalke, a man with outrageous ambition, not come along.

On 3 May 1913, India’s very first film – Phalke’s Raja Harishchandra – made its debut to a ravenously appreciative Mumbai audience. And the rest, as inherited wisdom says, is history.