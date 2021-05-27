Indian Railways Extends Trips of 4 Special Trains, Check Details
Indian Railways: These four special trains operate between Mumbai, Barauni, Samastipur, and Bhagalpur.
Western Railways on Tuesday, 25 May, announced its decision to extend trips of four special trains. The decision has been taken for the convenience of passengers and in the view to meet the travel demand.
These four special trains operate on Mumbai, Barauni, Samastipur, and Bhagalpur routes.
List of Special Trains
Western Railway has extended the trips of following trains. The dates of their additional trips have also been mentioned below.
- Train No. 09097 Bandra Terminus – Barauni Special Train- 29 May 2021
- Train No. 09098 Barauni – Bandra Terminus Special Train - 1 June 2021
- Train No. 09061 Bandra Terminus – Barauni Special Train - 31 May 2021
- Train No. 09062 Barauni – Bandra Terminus Special Train - 3 June 2021
- Train No. 09049 Mumbai Central – Samastipur Special Train - 29 and 31 May 2021
- Train No. 09050 Samastipur – Mumbai Central Special Train - 31 May and 2 June 2021
- Train No. 09175 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur Special Train - 30 May 2021
- Train No. 09176 Bhagalpur – Mumbai Central Special Train - 1 June 2021
As per the official press release by the Western Railway, booking of train numbers 09097, 09061, 09049, and 09175 opened on 26 May at nominate PRS counters and on IRCTC website.
It also clarifies that these trains will run on special fares and only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board them. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.
