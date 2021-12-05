Indian Ocean Impacted by America's Strategic Posture & China's Rise: Jaishankar

Speaking at an international conference, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that it is important to ensure, respect, and facilitate freedom of navigation and overflight and unimpeded commerce.

Jaishankar was at the fifth Indian Ocean conference being held in Abu Dhabi on 4 and 5 December. He also met his counterparts from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman; bilateral talks on cooperation were at the centre of these discussions.