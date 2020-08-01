Army Jawan Killed in Ceasefire Violation by Pak in J&K’s Poonch
Sepoy Rohin Kumar was a resident of Himachal Pradesh.
An Indian Army jawan was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday, 31 July, night.
According to a army spokesperson, the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire in the Balakot sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Sepoy Rohin Kumar was critically injured in the attack and succumbed to his injuries later.
“Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the LoC in Rajouri Sector of Jammu and Kashmir. (Our) own troops responded strongly to the enemy fire,” Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said, in a press release.
Kumar, a resident of Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier, Anand told PTI.
Earlier, another Indian Army porter was killed in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistani troops on 26 July, Wednesday, when they fired mortars and other weapons along the LoC.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.