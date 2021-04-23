Zydus’s Vaccine Virafin Approved for Treating Moderate COVID Cases

The release also stated, in its Phase three trials, the therapy showed better clinical improvement in COVID-19 patients and a higher proportion of inoculated patients were RT-PCR negative by the seventh day.

The drug ensures faster viral clearance and has several additional advantages compared to other anti-viral agents, the release adds.

The DGCI clearance comes at a time when the country is grappling with the rising second wave of COVID-19.

India has already granted emergency approval to three vaccines: Oxford/Astrazeneca’s vaccine Covishield, manufactured by Serum Institute in India, the indigenously developed Covaxin by Bharat Biotech, and most recently, Russia’s Sputnik V.

On Friday, the country recorded 3,32,730 new infections in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day tally since the pandemic began last year. The Central government on Monday, 19 April, announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be made available to all adults starting 1 May.