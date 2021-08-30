'Well-Intentioned But Misinterpreted': Zomato After Controversial Hrithik Ad
Zomato said that their recent television advertisements featuring Bollywood stars were shot with different goals.
In a statement on Monday, 30 August, Zomato acknowledged that their television advertisement featuring Bollywood stars Hrithik and Katrina received flak on social media, adding that they were shot with different goals.
Asserting that the advertisement was conceptualised six months ago, Zomato said that it was supposed to convey that delivery partners were 'hero' of it, highlight how one must talk respectfully to them.
It was also expected to raise the level of dignity associated with gig workers, the company added.
This comes as Zomato is already facing acute criticism for its treatment of gig economy workers.
"We believe that our ads are well-intentioned, but were unfortunately misinterpreted by some people," Zomato said, in a statement.
The Controversy
Many pointed out that instead of investing on Bollywood celebrities, the company should ensure that its employees are taken care of and should be adequately compensated for working in bad weather conditions.
The Hrithik ad shows a delivery executive braving the rain to drop a parcel at the actor's place. Calling him 'Jadoo', Hrithik praises the partners for consistently delivering packages in all weather conditions.
The star offers to take a selfie with the delivery executive and goes inside the house to get his phone. Just then the notification for another order arrives, and the person has to leave to ensure that his next delivery happens on time.
“Having said that, we have been intently listening to all the chatter about gig workers and all the problems associated with this part of the economy,” Zomato said via Twitter. “As a company, we have always acknowledged whenever we’ve come short, and we understand that you expect better from us.”
