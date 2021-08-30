'Well-Intentioned But Misinterpreted': Zomato After Controversial Hrithik Ad

In a statement on Monday, 30 August, Zomato acknowledged that their television advertisement featuring Bollywood stars Hrithik and Katrina received flak on social media, adding that they were shot with different goals.

Asserting that the advertisement was conceptualised six months ago, Zomato said that it was supposed to convey that delivery partners were 'hero' of it, highlight how one must talk respectfully to them.

It was also expected to raise the level of dignity associated with gig workers, the company added.

This comes as Zomato is already facing acute criticism for its treatment of gig economy workers.