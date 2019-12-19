Child Protection Scheme, But Not One Children Sponsored in Gaya

Not a single child in Bihar’s Gaya district has availed of benefits offered under the sponsorship programme of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme, which aims to keep children in school and prevent child labour and trafficking.

In 2018, New Delhi-based public policy research institute Accountability Initiative had identified 342 vulnerable children to be sponsored in six villages of Gaya, considered the hotbed of child trafficking in Bihar.

A year on, not a single child had been sponsored, as per local NGO Justice Ventures International, and the chairperson of the district child welfare commission.

The sponsorship programme, funded by the Women and Child Development Ministry, offers Rs 2,000 per month to families of children who are extremely vulnerable and living in poverty.