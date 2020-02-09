‘Delhi Doesn’t Care About Ram Mandir’: Sudhir Chaudhary
After the exit polls suggested a sweeping victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2020 Delhi elections, news Anchor Sudhir Chaudhary was clearly not happy. In a video clip which is being circulated on social media, the Zee News anchor can be seen lashing out at Delhi voters for not caring about issues like the Balakot air strikes, Ram Temple in Ayodhya, or revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.
“Delhi residents do not care about the Balakot air strikes, Ram Temple in Ayodhya, or revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status,” Chaudhary said.
“They don’t even care about the country being fragmented into bits. They only care about their local struggles and not about bigger issues of national importance,” the anchor added.
At least six exit polls showed a clear win for the Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party. India Today - Axis my India poll showed a massive win for the party with a range of 59-68 seats for the AAP. Polls conducted by Times Now-Ipsos, ABP News – Cvoter, Jan-ki-Baat, Cicero have all predicted more than 45 seats for the party.
Rant Goes Viral on Social Media
Sudhir Chaudhary rant drew varied responses on social media as multiple users called him out for violating the ethics of journalism.