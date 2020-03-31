Zafar Sareshwala Decries Communal Colour Given to Markaz Gathering
A former chancellor of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University, businessman and social activist Zafar Sareshwala has condemned the "communal colour being given by certain sections of the media” to the Tablighi Jamaat gathering at Nizamuddin, which became a hotspot for the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“For the past 70 years, they have been having their congregations at this centre. At any given point of time there have been three four thousand people at these congregations,” he explained.
‘An Error of Judgement, No Malice’
“I would call this an error of judgement on part of the authorities at Nizamuddin Markaz, because several people, including me, had advised them against it,” Sareshwala said.
He claimed that the police were totally aware of the happening at the Markaz since they have a separate division to keep track of Tablighi work.
"In this case no Jamaat has entered india after 31 December. So, this is without malice... no ulterior motive. It's pure misjudgement,” he said.