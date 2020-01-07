YSRC MLA’s Car Attacked in AP, Protest Continue Over Capital Move

Unidentified miscreants pelted the car of a ruling YSR Congress MLA with stones in Amaravati on Tuesday, 7 January, even as farmers in the region organised a road blockade demanding that the Andhra Pradesh government drop the move to shift the state capital.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supported the farmers' agitation while the YSRC alleged that the "opposition party goons" were responsible for the attack on MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy.

"It is a case of attempt to murder on our legislator. TDP president Chandrababu Naidu is a known anti-social element and he is trying to disturb peace in the state," Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha alleged while talking to reporters.