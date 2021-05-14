Cops ‘Question’ IYC Prez Srinivas Over COVID Relief, Rahul Reacts
Taking to Twitter, Youth Congress leader Srinivas BV said that it’s their responsibility to ‘spread love’.
The Congress party on Friday, 14 May, alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah sent the police to the Youth Congress office in Delhi for questioning its leader Srinivas BV and other party workers, who are engaged in COVID relief work.
Speaking to The Quint, Srinivas confirmed that the Delhi Police questioned him.
“They asked me questions, all of which I answered. I don’t want to comment any further. Will keep helping people,” he said.
A clarification from the Delhi Police regarding the matter is still awaited.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to say that that the ‘rescuer is always greater than the one who kills.’
‘Is Helping People With Oxygen A Crime’: Congress’ Allegations
In a scathing attack on the Modi government, Congress leader and spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala took to Twitter to allege that the Centre considered “helping people a crime".
Surjewala said, “Is helping people with oxygen a crime? Is helping dying patients with Remdesivir a crime? Is helping patients with medicines a crime? Is it a crime to arrange for beds and ventilators? Is providing food to the kin of COVID-affected patients and ambulance drivers a crime? It looks like, according to Narendra Modi, it’s a crime. That is why PM Modi and Amit Shah sent the police to the Youth Congress office today to question Srinivas and other party workers.”
“Is it a sin to provide the necessary help to the people that the Modi government could not help them with?” he said, adding that the party will help people even if everybody is arrested.
As reactions poured in, Srinivas also took to Twitter to share a clip of Congress workers engaged in relief work, saying that it’s their responsibility to “spread love as far as possible.”
The alleged action by the Delhi Police comes following a recent controversy involving Srinivas BV, wherein the New Zealand Embassy had reached out to him on Twitter to help a staff member with oxygen supply, following which, the necessary help was provided by the Youth Congress.
The move had led to an exchange of barbs between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, too, had commented on the matter saying that the High Commission should have followed the official channels and protocols in place.
