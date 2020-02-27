Yousuf Chopan Was Not Accused in Pulwama Attack Case: NIA

The NIA said it "follows the policy of fairest possible investigation" and also that "significant leads have emerged in Pulwama attack case and a breakthrough in the case is expected shortly".

The NIA's clarification came hours after the Congress slammed the agency for its "lacklustre" approach to the case and said it was an insult to the Pulwama martyrs.

Hitting out at the NIA, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said, "Shocked to know that the Pulwama accused got bail because the NIA is so busy that it failed to file the charge sheet. It's an insult to the martyrs. Clearly, the government used this tragic attack for political purposes and was never serious about justice."

Forty CRPF personnel, travelling in a convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway, were killed on 14 February last year when a suicide bomber rammed a car loaded with explosives into their bus in Awantipora in Pulwama district. Following the attack, banned terror outfit JeM claimed responsibility and even released a video of the purported attacker.