‘Young People Have Been Key’: Kerry on Activists Like Disha Ravi

US President Joe Biden has convened a virtual Climate Leaders’ Summit from 22 to 23 April. Modi will also be a part of the summit.

It is expected that the US would commit itself to a net zero target by 2050 at the summit, in order to reclaim global climate leadership.

Kerry also said that if India was able to achieve its target of generating 450 gigawatts of renewable energy, then it would be “one of the few nations helping keep the rise in Earth’s temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius”, The Indian Express reported.