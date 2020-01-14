‘You Can Be From RSS or BJP’: Akhilesh Asks Doctor to Get Out

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav was captured on video on Monday, 13 January, telling off an on-duty doctor in the presence of patients saying ,"You could be from the RSS, you could be from the BJP. You don't have to explain to me what they are saying".

The former chief minister was visiting patients admitted at a hospital in Chhibramau after the road accident in Kannauj, where at least 20 people are feared dead.

In the video, family members of a patient are seen speaking to the former CM about there being a delay in the cheque for government’s compensation in lieu of the accident. At this point, the on-duty doctor, DS Mishra, interjects the conversation, stating that the cheque has been delivered to the patient.

The Samajwadi Party leader took objection to the interruption and said “tum sarkari aadmi ho. Hum jaante hai kya hoti hai sarkaar...isliye mat bolo. Tum sarkaar ke aadmi ho. Tumhe nahi bolna chahiye.”