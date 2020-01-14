‘You Can Be From RSS or BJP’: Akhilesh Asks Doctor to Get Out
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav was captured on video on Monday, 13 January, telling off an on-duty doctor in the presence of patients saying ,"You could be from the RSS, you could be from the BJP. You don't have to explain to me what they are saying".
The former chief minister was visiting patients admitted at a hospital in Chhibramau after the road accident in Kannauj, where at least 20 people are feared dead.
In the video, family members of a patient are seen speaking to the former CM about there being a delay in the cheque for government’s compensation in lieu of the accident. At this point, the on-duty doctor, DS Mishra, interjects the conversation, stating that the cheque has been delivered to the patient.
The Samajwadi Party leader took objection to the interruption and said “tum sarkari aadmi ho. Hum jaante hai kya hoti hai sarkaar...isliye mat bolo. Tum sarkaar ke aadmi ho. Tumhe nahi bolna chahiye.”
("You don't speak, you are a government man. I know. You don't have to explain anything about what they are saying. You don't speak because you are a government servant.”)
“You shouldn’t speak on behalf of the government. You are a very junior officer, a very small worker. You could be from the RSS, you could be from the BJP. You can't tell me what they are saying. You don't have to speak on behalf of the government. Step back. Go away from here," Yadav can be heard saying.
In an interview with ANI after the incident, the on-duty doctor, DS Mishra said, “ I was present there as I was treating patients. One of the patients said he didn't get the compensation cheque, I tried to clarify that the cheque was given. At this, the former Chief MInister Akhilesh ji got angry and asked me to leave the room.”
On Monday, 13 January, Akhilesh Yadav announced that if the Samajwadi Party returns to power in Uttar Pradesh, his government will award Rs 20 lakh as compensation to the next of kin of the Kannauj bus fire accident.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of those who had lost their lives and Rs 50,000 to the injured. He also said that the district administration was present at the spot of the accident and was involved in the rescue operations.
