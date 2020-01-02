Adityanath Slams Cong Over Infant Deaths in Kota; Gehlot Hits Back
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath, on Thursday, 2 January, spoke on the death of about 100 infants in the JK Lon Hospital in Rajasthan's Kota last month.
In a series of tweets, the UP Chief Minister said that the deaths are a blot on the society.
He slammed Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, alleging that despite being women, the two couldn't understand the plight of mothers. Accusing Priyanka of being insensitive, Adityanath claimed that had the Congress leader given enough attention to the mothers whose kids have been taken away, the families would have found solace.
Adityanath also slammed the Congress-led Rajasthan government for having an 'insensitive, irresponsible attitude." "Keeping silence in such matters is sad," he further hit out at Rajasthan CM for not speaking on the matter.
Govt Is Empathetic: Rajasthan CM
However, as Yogi Adityanath said that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has stayed silent, Gehlot had in fact, tweeted about the deaths some time back.
"The deaths at the JK Lon Hospital are being closely monitored by the Rajasthan government. There should not be politics on this."
Further, Gehlot mentioned that the first children's ICU in Rajasthan was established by the Congress-led government.
Gehlot also welcomed a team from the government to help improve the health infrastructure in the state. "We are ready for the improvement of medical services in the state with their consultation and cooperation."
While the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister slammed the Congress over the deaths, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has written to the Chief Minister of Rajasthan over the same.
In his tweet, the Lok Sabha speaker urged for strengthening of medical facilities with sensitivity.
Have Offered All Possible Assistance: Health Min Harsh Vardhan
Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, on Thursday, said that he has written a letter to CM Gehlot over the deaths of children at Kota.
He also said that he has offered all possible assistance to prevent any further deaths.
