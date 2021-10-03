Yogi Government To Withdraw COVID Violation Cases in Uttar Pradesh
More than 90,000 cases were registered across the state during the first and second waves of the pandemic.
The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to withdraw the COVID violation cases registered in the state. In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, 3 October, the state home ministry was instructed to dissolve the cases.
More than 90,000 cases were registered across the state, under relevant sections of IPC and Epidemic Act for violation of COVID norms, during the first and second wave of the pandemic.
According to the data accessed by the UP government, a maximum of 18,185 cases were registered in Gorakhpur zone.
Uttar Pradesh was one of the worst-affected states in India during the second wave of the pandemic. Data from the Civil Registration System has showed that 24 districts in the state recorded 1,97,000 more deaths between July 2020 and March 2021 than in the corresponding period the previous year.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.