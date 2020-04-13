UP Police Offer to Accept ‘The Wire’ Editor’s Statement Over Email

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday, 13 April, offered to accept over email the statement of Siddharth Varadarajan, a senior journalist and editor of The Wire, he wrote on Twitter.

The police had earlier served him a notice to appear in court on 14 April, in connection with an FIR registered against him for a ‘disreputable’ comment made against UP CM Yogi Adityanath, even amidst the nationwide lockdown over COVID-19.