NSA Against 6 Tablighi Jamaat Members for Misbehaving in Hospital
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, 3 April, invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against six persons from the Tablighi Jamaat for allegedly misbehaving with staff at MMG District Hospital, reported ANI. The members are being quarantined at the hospital after having tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Uttar Pradesh's tally of coronavirus cases soared to 172 on 3 April. Forty-six new cases, including 40 who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi, surfaced till Friday noon.
“An incident like Indore wherein the doctors were attacked should not be seen anywhere in the state. For this, we will take whatever action is required by law,” he added, according to ANI.
The patients have now been shifted to Raj Kumar Goel Institute of Technology where they remain under quarantine.
(With inputs from ANI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)