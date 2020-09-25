Crimes Against Women: Posters of Guilty to Be Displayed in UP

He further said that in case any incident related to crime against women takes place, the beat in-charge, chowki in-charge, station officer and the circle officer would be held responsible.

The CM also ordered that anti-Romeo squads should be further activated and strengthened so that the strategy to check crime against women becomes increasingly effective.

It may be recalled that the Yogi Adityanath government had pasted photographs of anti-CAA protesters on crossings in Lucknow in an attempt to name and shame them just before the national lockdown was announced.