Yogendra Yadav Speaks to The Quint on Violence in Northeast Delhi
National President of Swaraj India, Yogendra Yadav, speaks to The Quint’s Editorial Director, Sanjay Pugalia, on the violence that broke out in northeast Delhi.
"Police could have stopped the violence. This is not a question of incompetence, this is a game of political will," Yadav says.
He further adds, "This was not a spontaneous riot, it was very well-organised."
Speaking about Arvind Kejriwal, he says "It was a calculated decision by Kejriwal to not stand with the victims. He doesn't want to affect his Hindu vote bank."
Violence that erupted in a few areas of northeast Delhi on 24, 25 and 26 February resulted in the death of at least 47 people and injured more than 200 people. Two SITs have been formed under the Delhi Police to probe all the cases related to the violence.
As Delhi recovers from the loss of life and property, many questions remain unanswered. Yadav discusses the bigger implications of Delhi violence and the way forward.
