Shaheen Bagh Is A Revolution, It Will Return: Yogendra Yadav

“The news is not that Shaheen Bagh sit-in protests were cleared today. The real news is that Shaheen Bagh has made all of us stand up and take notice."

Social activist and Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav on Tuesday, 24 March, reacted strongly to the Shaheen Bagh sit-in protests cleared by the Delhi Police amid the coronavirus outbreak, stating that it was a “revolution that will return.”

Speaking to The Quint, Yadav said that the protests were kicked-off for the welfare of the nation and that it ended, also for the welfare of the country.