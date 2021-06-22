Yoga Originated in Nepal, Not India: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli
PM Oli’s claim about Yoga comes after he had claimed in July last year that “real Ayodhya” is in Nepal.
On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2021, Nepal caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on 22 June claimed that Yoga originated in Nepal and not in India.
While addressing a program held at his residence Baluwatar, he said, “Yoga originated in Nepal, not in India. At the time when Yoga came into existence, there was no existence of India; it was divided into factions,” news agency ANI reported.
Oli also claimed that Indian experts have been hiding facts about it. He was quoted as saying, "India that exists now wasn't there in the past. India was like a continent or a sub-continent," reported ANI.
Since 2015, International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on 21 June following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.
The date of 21 June had been suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his UN address, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.
PM Oli’s statement about Yoga comes after he had claimed last year in July that “real Ayodhya” is in Nepal.
At an event organised at the Prime Minister's residence in Kathmandu, Oli had said, "Although real Ayodhya lies at Thori, a city in the west of Birgunj, India has claimed that Lord Rama was born there. Due to these continuous claims even we have believed that deity Sita got married to Prince Rama of India. However, in reality, Ayodhya is a village lying west of Birgunj," reported ANI.
