A special CBI court on Friday, 8 May, sent DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan to CBI custody till 10 May in the Yes Bank case.The duo was arrested in Mahabaleshwar last month by the CBI after they were released from a government quarantine facility in nearby Panchgani. Later, they were brought to Mumbai and produced before the Special Court which sent them to CBI custody till 29 April.On 7 March, they were booked by the CBI along with Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and others in an alleged money-laundering case. After they went absconding and did not honour summons to appear before the CBI, a court issued non-bailable warrants of arrest against them on 17 March.COVID-19: IPS Officer to Be Probed for Travel Nod to WadhawansLater it transpired that they were staying at a rented accommodation in the Khandala hill-station in Pune from where they drove down to Mahabaleshwar on 9 April amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.The Wadhawans filed a plea before the court and secured a stay on the execution of the NBWs till 5 May, but after a CBI plea the injunction was lifted on April 25.Among other things, the CBI and Enforcement Directorate are investigating the Wadhawans' involvement into allegations that the DHFL had received Rs 3,700 crore investments from Yes Bank in return for kickbacks of Rs 600 crore paid to firms owned by the Rana Kapoor family.Travel Nod to Wadhawans: Shiv Sena Trains Guns at Ex-CM Fadnavis(With inputs from IANS.)