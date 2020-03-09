The Troubled History Of Yes Bank & Its Founder Rana Kapoor

A report by Livemint quotes a senior person in Yes Bank saying that Kapoor believed, “If you don’t invest big, you don’t grow big”. Known as the banker who would “never say no”, he was known to grant loans to anybody, even those corporates who had been rejected by other banks. He was also known for his unique ability to recover every penny from even the most dubious of clients, the list of which includes entities like Kingfisher, Vijay Mallya and Deccan Chronicles.

Kapoor’s excessive investment in publicity and his lavish parties for his employees at his South Mumbai home were also well known in the banking circles.

The Livemint report also states that all decisions of the bank, even the ones in which the board was involved, depended finally on the “whims and fancies” of Kapoor. He was also, quite oddly, very public about his associations with politicians across the spectrum.

In the first 10 years of its existence, Kapoor focused on building Yes Bank’s corporate loan book. From 2004 to 2014, the bank’s loan book went from zero to 55,000 crore rupees, and runaway growth rates of 50 percent began.