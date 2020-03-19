Anil Ambani Questioned by ED for Nine Hours in Yes Bank PMLA Case
The ED on Thursday, 19 March, questioned Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani for about nine hours in connection with a money laundering probe against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and others, officials said.
Essel Group Chairman and Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra, who skipped his first appearance on March 18 owing to his engagement in the ongoing Parliament session, has also been issued a fresh summon to appear before the investigative agency on 21 March.
Officials said the statement of Ambani, 60, was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Ambani's nine group companies, that were reportedly under "stress", are stated to have taken loans adding up to about Rs 12,800 crore from the crisis-ridden bank.
