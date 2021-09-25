ADVERTISEMENT

Yellow Alert Issued by IMD For Cyclone in North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha

The cyclone is expected to cross the both regions within the next 12 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings about the threat of a cyclone on Friday, 25 September, due to an intensifying low pressure system in the northern regions of Andhra Pradesh and the adjoining coasts of South Odisha.

The official Twitter handle of the IMD has been posting regular updates about the cyclone.

India has an extremely long coastline and is often confronted with cyclones. Cyclones Yaas and Tauktae were two such cyclones that hit India in 2021.

(With inputs from ANI)

