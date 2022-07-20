'Yellow' Alert in Delhi as IMD Predicts Heavy Rain, Thundershowers
A cloudy sky is likely to prevail over the capital city on Wednesday, as per the India Meteorological Department.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow' alert for Delhi for Wednesday, 20 July, predicting moderate to heavy rain in the city.
A cloudy sky is likely to prevail over the national capital on Wednesday, which may also witness thundershowers, as per the IMD forecast.
The weather agency has warned of minor traffic disruptions on the roads, water accumulation in low-lying areas, and increased chance of vehicle accidents in view of the showers.
"Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination. Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard. Avoid going to areas that face waterlogging problem often," the IMD has advised.
The maximum temperature in the capital city is expected to settle at 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is predicated to be 27 degrees Celsius, as per the government body's bulletin.
Parts of Delhi had seen rains on Tuesday as well.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.